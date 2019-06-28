Home

Larry Wayne Wright


1938 - 2019
Larry Wayne Wright Obituary
Larry Wayne Wright
October 9, 1938 – June 25, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Larry W. Wright was born on October 9, 1938 to Edgar and Edna (Miller) Wright in Plymouth, Indiana, one of ten children.
On June 25, 1961, Larry and Phyllis Myers were married in Bremen. They had three children: Anthony "AJ" (Jill) Wright of Mishawaka, Heath (Kim) Wright of Walkerton and Eric Wright of Douglasville, Ga. They also have four grandchildren that they love dearly: James, Faith, Kayla and Bella.
Lifetime Plymouth resident, Larry did maintenance work in several different factories in Plymouth.
Per his request, there will be no services.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on June 29, 2019
