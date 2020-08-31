1/1
Lavance Winifred Yarian
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lavance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lavance Winifred Yarian
March 16, 1920 – August 29, 2020

LaVanch Winifred Yarian, 100, went to be with the Lord at 3:07 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, surrounded by family. LaVanch was born on March 16, 1920 in Plymouth to the late Fred and Dora (Hissong) Neidlinger.
She is survived by two children, Kenny (Mary Ann) Yarian and Kaye (Marc) Kelley; three grandchildren, Lori (Dale) Rex, Lisa (Tony) Reynolds and Connie (Dikran) Toroser; eight great grandchildren, Emily (Dan) Richards, Dale (Melissa) Rex, Jr., Austin Reynolds, Hannah Reynolds, Lauren Reynolds, Madison Reynolds, Cristian Toroser and Cristopher Toroser; four great great grandchildren and five great great great grandchildren. She is also survived by two siblings, Dale (Mary Jane) Neidlinger and Mary Ann Austin.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl, grandson, Steven Yarian, great grandson, Andy Ginther, great grandson, Deven Rex and four siblings, Margaret Leeper, Orland Neidlinger, Russell Neidlinger and Fern Nifong.
LaVanch was a devoted member of Grace Fellowship Church. She played the organ for many years at local churches. She was a hard worker and will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, in Grace Fellowship Church, 535 S. Birkey St., Bremen.
Private family burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to Grace Fellowship Church or Harbor Light Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved