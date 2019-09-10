|
|
LaVonda E. Burnett
August 15, 1943 - August 18, 2019
LaVonda Burnett, at age 76, peacefully went home to be with the Lord at St. Vincent's Hospice in Indianapolis.
LaVonda is survived by her husband Larry Burnett, her brother Tom Murray and wife Doris, her brother Jim Murray and wife JoAnn, her sons Clayton Lee Burnett and Brian L. Burnett, and her daughter Heather Stutzman. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren: Allen McVicar and fiance Kayla, Chris McVicar, Wesley McVicar, Nathan Burnett, Belinda Davis, MaKayla Lisek and husband Andrew, Rebecca Stutzman, Adaline McVicar, Sylas McVicar, and Noah Davis.
LaVonda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an involved member of the Whippoorwill Community Church, sharing the gospel to many. She taught Sunday School for over fifty years, was president of the Missionary Society, and was also a bookkeeper and treasurer. She ministered with Child Evangelism Fellowship for many years teaching Good News Clubs in various churches, conducting Bible schools in the area, and serving on the local board.
A Celebration of Life and remembrance meal will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. at Whippoorwill Community Church: 4795 N 200 W, Rochester, Ind.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 11, 2019