Lee Edgar Becker

September 23, 1969 - February 5, 2019



ARGOS - Lee Edgar Becker, 49 of Michigan St., Argos, died on Feb. 5, at 7:11 p.m. at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, where he had been in failing health the last few months.

On Sept. 23, 1969 in Plymouth, he was born to Jerry L. Becker and Mary L. (Winenger) Becker and had lived all of his life in the Argos community.

On Aug. 20, 2011 at the Walnut Church of the Brethren he married Sherry Bloomfield.

He was a Machine Operator at Pregis, Plymouth.

Lee attended Walnut Church of the Brethren, Argos; and was a former member of the Sons of the Legion, Post #68, Argos. Lee was a graduate of Argos High School class of 1988.

Lee is survived by his wife Sherry Becker of Argos; son Devon Michael Becker of Argos; step daughters Delores Dennis and husband Willis of Star City and Kassanrda Vaca of Koontz Lake; step son Santiago Vaca, Argos; four grandchildren; his mother, Mary Becker of Argos; and brother Greg A. Becker and wife Jennifer of Ft. Wayne.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; and Dad, Jerry Becker.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Feb. 10, from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Church, 5975 19th Rd., Argos.

Funeral Services will follow on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2:30 p.m. at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Church, 5975 19th Rd., Argos, with Rev. Robert E. Rice Jr.

Burial will follow at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Argos.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the: ; 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545

