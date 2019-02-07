Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
(574) 892-5113
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Walnut Church of the Brethren Church
5975 19th Rd.
Argos, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Walnut Church of the Brethren Church
5975 19th Rd.
Argos, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Edgar Becker


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lee Edgar Becker Obituary
Lee Edgar Becker
September 23, 1969 - February 5, 2019

ARGOS - Lee Edgar Becker, 49 of Michigan St., Argos, died on Feb. 5, at 7:11 p.m. at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, where he had been in failing health the last few months.
On Sept. 23, 1969 in Plymouth, he was born to Jerry L. Becker and Mary L. (Winenger) Becker and had lived all of his life in the Argos community.
On Aug. 20, 2011 at the Walnut Church of the Brethren he married Sherry Bloomfield.
He was a Machine Operator at Pregis, Plymouth.
Lee attended Walnut Church of the Brethren, Argos; and was a former member of the Sons of the Legion, Post #68, Argos. Lee was a graduate of Argos High School class of 1988.
Lee is survived by his wife Sherry Becker of Argos; son Devon Michael Becker of Argos; step daughters Delores Dennis and husband Willis of Star City and Kassanrda Vaca of Koontz Lake; step son Santiago Vaca, Argos; four grandchildren; his mother, Mary Becker of Argos; and brother Greg A. Becker and wife Jennifer of Ft. Wayne.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; and Dad, Jerry Becker.  
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Feb. 10, from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Church, 5975 19th Rd., Argos.
Funeral Services will follow on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2:30 p.m. at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Church, 5975 19th Rd., Argos, with Rev. Robert E. Rice Jr.
Burial will follow at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Argos.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the:  ; 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
Download Now