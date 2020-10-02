1/1
Leona Jackson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Mae Jackson
March 18, 1926 – October 1, 2020

PLYMOUTH – Leona Mae Jackson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in her home following a sudden illness. She was born on March 18, 1926 in LaCrosse, to the late James and Katie (Ryan) Pratt and was 94 years-old at the time of her death.
She lived in the Plymouth area most of her life while also spending brief amounts of time in Florida and California.
On July 9, 1944 she married the love of her life, the late Preacher Leonard Jackson in Knox. She spent her entire life faithfully worshiping the Lord and along with Preacher Leonard she helped found many churches around the United States. This included the Bible Baptist Churches in Knox (1956), Kissimmee, Fla. (1968), Plymouth (1971, and Turlock, Calif. (1981). She was a self-taught pianist who absolutely adored children. Most of all, Leona cherished her family.
Leona is survived by: four sons; Clinos Jackson of Plymouth, Len (Gina) Jackson of Kingston, Tenn., Terry (Shelly) Jackson of Harriman, Tenn., and Tim (Peggy) Jackson of Greeneville, Tenn.; one daughter Ruth Ann (Tony) Soria of Plymouth; 16 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one granddaughter, two great grandsons, five brothers, and eight sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.EDT Monday, Oct. 5, at the Grace Baptist Church in Plymouth. Visiting hours will be held at the church from 11 a.m. to the time of the funeral on Monday. Burial will follow at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a church of the donor's choice. Due to Covid-19 recommendations and mandates, face masks are required inside the church at all times.
The Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel is honored to be entrusted with Leona's care and extends our deepest sympathies to the family.
To leave online condolence go to rannellsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rannells Funeral Home
102 West Davis Street
Hamlet, IN 46532
(574) 867-3321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rannells Funeral Home Hamlet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved