Leona Mae Jackson
March 18, 1926 – October 1, 2020
PLYMOUTH – Leona Mae Jackson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in her home following a sudden illness. She was born on March 18, 1926 in LaCrosse, to the late James and Katie (Ryan) Pratt and was 94 years-old at the time of her death.
She lived in the Plymouth area most of her life while also spending brief amounts of time in Florida and California.
On July 9, 1944 she married the love of her life, the late Preacher Leonard Jackson in Knox. She spent her entire life faithfully worshiping the Lord and along with Preacher Leonard she helped found many churches around the United States. This included the Bible Baptist Churches in Knox (1956), Kissimmee, Fla. (1968), Plymouth (1971, and Turlock, Calif. (1981). She was a self-taught pianist who absolutely adored children. Most of all, Leona cherished her family.
Leona is survived by: four sons; Clinos Jackson of Plymouth, Len (Gina) Jackson of Kingston, Tenn., Terry (Shelly) Jackson of Harriman, Tenn., and Tim (Peggy) Jackson of Greeneville, Tenn.; one daughter Ruth Ann (Tony) Soria of Plymouth; 16 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one granddaughter, two great grandsons, five brothers, and eight sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.EDT Monday, Oct. 5, at the Grace Baptist Church in Plymouth. Visiting hours will be held at the church from 11 a.m. to the time of the funeral on Monday. Burial will follow at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a church of the donor's choice. Due to Covid-19 recommendations and mandates, face masks are required inside the church at all times.
