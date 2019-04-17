Leonard O. Balsley

July 3, 1942 - April 14, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Leonard O. Balsley age 76, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, April 14 at Catherine Kasper Life Care Center.



Leonard was born the son of Otto and Florence (Humfrey) Balsley in Marshall County, on July 3, 1942. He worked at I & M manufacturing at Bourbon then he retired after 30 years from Fairmont and Gulf Stream working in maintenance. He and his wife Glenice also operated the Balsley Honey Bee restaurant in Etna Green. In his spare time he enjoyed their home at the Lake where he loved to fish and do welding projects.

On Aug. 15, 1974 he married Glenice Carothers, she preceded in death Feb. 6, 2010.

Those left to remember Leonard are his son: Tony and Kim Balsley of Rochester, step-sons: Terry and Barbara Heckaman of Lansing, Mich., Rex and LeeAnn Heckaman of Nappanee, Kim and Jane Heckaman of Plymouth and Marty and Denise Heckaman of Etna Green. He was further blessed with 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, his sister Wilma Orsund and his brother-in-law Garland and Muriel Carothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, great-granddaughter Brittney Lamd a brother Cecil Balsley



At his request cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. in Bremen Cemetery where he will be placed with his wife.



The family requests memorials to be made to: Potawatomi Wildlife Park.



Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in caring for the Balsley family.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in caring for the Balsley family.