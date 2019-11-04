|
Leroy Dale Wisler
February 17, 1939 - October 31, 2019
Leroy Dale Wisler, 80, longtime resident of Beech Road in Wakarusa, passed away at 4:13 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 219 in Brookdale Senior Living of South Bend. He was born on Feb. 17, 1939 in Wakarusa, the son of the late Austin and Blanche (Zeiger) Wisler. On May 1, 1965, he married Georgene Cortier. She passed away on July 22, 2008.
He is survived by five children; Gina (fiancé Mark Schultz) Wisler of Plymouth, Daryl Wisler of Joliet, Ill., Deanna Wisler of Bremen, Glen (Kelly) Wisler of Wakarasu and Randy (Brittany) Wisler of Osceola; 13 grandchildren, Bryttenny (Matthew) Sands, Blake (Sandy) Gaines, Cassandra Gaines, Bryanna Forbes, Mariah Forbes, Brian Forbes, Jr., Jacoby Forbes, Val Wisler, Jesse Wisler, Bella Wisler, Mika Wisler, Austin Wisler, and Claire Wisler; and two great grandchildren, George Sands and Gwendlyn Sands and soon to be baby boy Gaines. He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Maryellen Stevens, Alvin Wisler and Omah Fredricks.
Leroy was a lifetime area resident, graduating from Madison High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Leroy worked as an electrician for Weaver Electric for over 30 years and Granger Electric for over 10 years. He loved Notre Dame Football and ushered the games for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, in St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike St., Bremen with one hour of visitation prior in the Good Shepard Chapel. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to be made to the , 922 E. Colfax Ave, South Bend, Ind. 46617.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 5, 2019