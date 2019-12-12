|
|
Lester Eugene Sensibaugh
November 15, 1939 - December 10, 2019
"Gene" Lester Eugene Sensibaugh was born on Nov. 15, 1939, in Rochester. He passed into his Heavenly home on Dec. 10, in the care of his loving family along with Marshal County Hospice and Palliative Care.
Gene was a resident of Marshall County most of his life, most recently in Argos. He was the son of Lester Clarence and Mary Elizabeth (Shultz) Sensibaugh.
He retired form Stockberger Trucking, after 12 years of working part time in maintenance. He was a faithful member of Plymouth Wesleyan Church, and also attended the Wesleyan Church in Rochester.
Gene loved traveling, enjoying most of the United States. Regardless of where he went, Gene never knew a stranger, viewing everyone as a friend, joking and teasing those he knew and met. He enjoyed horses, farming, and working with his backhoe. He also enjoyed mowing and landscaping for many years. Gene really enjoyed spending time with his little chihuahuas, who were the love of his live. Most of all, however, he loved his family.
Gene is survived by his wife, Kathy, and son John Yeargin (and Laura Peters) of West Lafayette. He is also survived by granddaughter, Sophia Yeargin, and grandsons Elijah Little, Andrew Yeargin, and Venicent Yeargin. Survivors also include sisters Mary Martha Hott of Rochester, Doris Kissner of Knox, Phillis Barns of Ione, Oregon, Thelma Nelson of New Port, Tenn., and Wanda (Jim) Fox of Rochester. There are several nieces and nephews who survive.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Clarence and Mary Elizabeth Sensibaugh, Sisters Leona Starkey, and Frances Mark, step-sister Alice Banks, brother Donald Sensibaugh and step-brother Dale Sensibaugh.
The family will hold a celebration of Gene's life at a later date, knowing that he is now residing in his Heavenly home.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Association or Marshall County Hospice and Palliative Care,112 South Center Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Sensibaugh family.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 13, 2019