Levon Charles Miller Jr.June 21, 1943 - September 15, 2020PLYMOUTH - Levon Charles "Butch" Miller Jr., 77, peacefully passed away in his home on Monday evening Sept. 14, surrounded by his family.Born in Hammond, on June 21, 1943, Butch was the son of Charles Levon Sr. and Dorothea (Jacobsen) Miller.He proudly served in the U.S. Navy until his Honorable Discharge.Butch was a very talented mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars and race cars. He was a huge NASCAR fan, the Earnhardt's being his favorite drivers. But he loved being with family and his dog, Brutis.He is survived by his children: Tim Miller of Plymouth, Teresa Miller of Argos and Kim Dickson (Walter Guericke) of Plymouth; grandchildren: Michael (Ashton), Santanna (Steven), Amber, Bo, Daxton and Derick; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Zyler, Kaedra, Amaya, Clayton, Breklin, Moon and Talon; "adopted daughter" Kimberly Rowland Sanders of Arkansas; and siblings: Carolyn, Melissa, Mike and Mary Alice.Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra K. Miller; siblings, Terry and Diana; and his parents.Friends are welcome from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Life Celebrant James Smart officiating.Burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date.PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well.