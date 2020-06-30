Linda J. Dyer
November 24, 1950 - June 26, 2020
Linda J. Dyer (50) of LaPaz, passed away on June 26, at her home.
Linda was born the daughter of Gerhardt Owen "Gary" and Mildred (Griggs) Leed on Nov. 24, 1950 in Plymouth. On July 25, 1989, she married the love of her life, Paul L. Dyer, Sr. They married in Plymouth. She was a business owner, owning a campground. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include her husband, daughters Jill Krou (and companion Dennis Hummel) of LaPaz, Rachel Zentz of LaPaz, step-daughter Michelle Dyer of Bremen, and step sons Brad Dyer of Plymouth, and Kevin Dyer of South Bend. Also surviving are sisters Brenda Leed of Florida, Lori (Joe) Manning of Florida, along with brothers Gary Leed of Teegarden, and Mark (Angie) Leed of Florida. There are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who also survive.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, and her step-son, Paul Dyer, Jr.
Visitation for Linda will be held on Friday, July 3, from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home (300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Fair Cemetery at a later date.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Linda's family in making arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.