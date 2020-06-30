Linda J. Dyer
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda J. Dyer
November 24, 1950 - June 26, 2020


Linda J. Dyer (50) of LaPaz, passed away on June 26, at her home.
Linda was born the daughter of Gerhardt Owen "Gary" and Mildred (Griggs) Leed on Nov. 24, 1950 in Plymouth. On July 25, 1989, she married the love of her life, Paul L. Dyer, Sr. They married in Plymouth. She was a business owner, owning a campground. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include her husband, daughters Jill Krou (and companion Dennis Hummel) of LaPaz, Rachel Zentz of LaPaz, step-daughter Michelle Dyer of Bremen, and step sons Brad Dyer of Plymouth, and Kevin Dyer of South Bend. Also surviving are sisters Brenda Leed of Florida, Lori (Joe) Manning of Florida, along with brothers Gary Leed of Teegarden, and Mark (Angie) Leed of Florida. There are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who also survive.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, and her step-son, Paul Dyer, Jr.
Visitation for Linda will be held on Friday, July 3, from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home (300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Fair Cemetery at a later date.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Linda's family in making arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories at: www.deatonclemensvagilderfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved