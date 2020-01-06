|
|
Linda Joyce McKee
September 4, 1947 - December 18, 2019
Former Plymouth resident Linda Joyce McKee, 72, has gone with the Lord on Dec. 18, 2019 in her home at the Fairfield Garden Court retirement community.
At her request, no service will be held.
Ms. Linda Joyce McKee was born Sept. 4, 1947 in Indianapolis to Robert Lee House and Opal Louise House.
No matter what adversities of life were thrown at her, Linda found the strength and fought through them, sometimes with a great sense of humor. She could achieve anything once her mind was set on it. She was a loving mother, friend, cousin, and a servant to other elders. She took care of seniors in nursing homes and volunteered her time to assist the elderly until her death. Her former co-workers described her as sweet, generous and kind. When interacted with people, she made sure that they felt like they belonged and were important. To her friends and family, she was their biggest supporter and the glue that kept everything together. A person with high integrity and faith, Linda spoke of the truth and believed in moral values, justice and equality. She disliked adults who abused children. Her pure golden heart and courageous demeanor made her the perfect advocate to speak out about justice for children and the elderly.
Linda is survived by her best friend, Alexis Nguyen of Tampa, Fla.; cousin, Barbara House of North Little Rock Ark.; her son, Brian McKee; her aunt, Catherine Coy; and her cat, Gemma.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda McKee, whom she always missed.
Linda is very happy to reunite with her daughter and the love of her life in Heaven.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 4, 2020