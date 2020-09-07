1/
Linda K. Ewing
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda K. Ewing
May 16, 1952 - September 2, 2020

Linda K. Ewing, age 68, of Plymouth passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 1:45 p.m. in her home in the care of her family.
Linda was born the daughter of Roy R. and Barbara Brumbaugh Ward on May 16, 1952, in South Bend. She has been a long-time resident of Plymouth and attended Crossroads Church. Linda was a woman of deep, abiding faith, and she rested all of her hope in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She spent all of her time as a homemaker caring for her family and could often be found making patchwork quilts for her family. She belonged to the Friendship Quilters club of Plymouth.
On June 13, 1970, she married her best friend Dennis in a ceremony in Osceola, Indiana, and this year they celebrated 50 years of wonderful marriage. Dennis survives, along with their daughters Wendi M. Harrell of Plymouth, Sheri L. Young of Mishawaka, along with her wonderful grandchildren: Dagon Young, Aiden Miller, James H. Miller, Evan Miller and great-grandson Xavier Young. Also surviving are her sister Pam Bercaw of Monticello, brother Steve (Ann) Ward of Mishawaka, brother Scott Ward of Mishawaka and sister-in-law JoAnn Ward of Mishawaka. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael Ward.
In honoring family wishes, cremation will be provided. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and will be announced once arrangements are finalized.
The family requests memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: The Salvation Army, 1026 Dodge Avenue Mishawaka 46544.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda K. Ewing please visit our Tribute Store.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved