Linda K. Ewing

May 16, 1952 - September 2, 2020



Linda K. Ewing, age 68, of Plymouth passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 1:45 p.m. in her home in the care of her family.

Linda was born the daughter of Roy R. and Barbara Brumbaugh Ward on May 16, 1952, in South Bend. She has been a long-time resident of Plymouth and attended Crossroads Church. Linda was a woman of deep, abiding faith, and she rested all of her hope in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She spent all of her time as a homemaker caring for her family and could often be found making patchwork quilts for her family. She belonged to the Friendship Quilters club of Plymouth.

On June 13, 1970, she married her best friend Dennis in a ceremony in Osceola, Indiana, and this year they celebrated 50 years of wonderful marriage. Dennis survives, along with their daughters Wendi M. Harrell of Plymouth, Sheri L. Young of Mishawaka, along with her wonderful grandchildren: Dagon Young, Aiden Miller, James H. Miller, Evan Miller and great-grandson Xavier Young. Also surviving are her sister Pam Bercaw of Monticello, brother Steve (Ann) Ward of Mishawaka, brother Scott Ward of Mishawaka and sister-in-law JoAnn Ward of Mishawaka. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael Ward.

In honoring family wishes, cremation will be provided. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and will be announced once arrangements are finalized.

The family requests memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: The Salvation Army, 1026 Dodge Avenue Mishawaka 46544.

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.

