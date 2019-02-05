Linda L. Cullison

January 16, 1948 - February 3, 2019



WARSAW - Linda L. (Sechrist) Cullison, 71 of Warsaw, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, in Summit City Nursing and Rehabilitation, Ft. Wayne. She had been in failing health.

Linda was born Jan. 16, 1948, the daughter of Earl and Caralee (Hite) Stoneburner at Plymouth, Indiana. She has been a life long resident and a graduate of Triton High School class of 1966 and attended Bourbon First United Methodist Church. She was known for her work at various restaurants the the Bourbon and Etna Green area. In her spare time she enjoyed Sewing, Knitting and spending time with family and friends.

On Oct. 25, 1968 she married Robert Sechrist who passed away in August of 1980. She then married Sam Cullison May 5, 2006 who survives along with her two daughters: Allison Howell of Bourbon and Amy Sechrist of Grovertown; her two grandchildren: Austin Howell and Jacy Lindsley; sister Lori and Danny Quinn of Louisville, Ill. and Stephen and Darla Stoneburner of Bourbon.

She was preceded in death only by her parents.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 1 - 2 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St. Bourbon, with funeral services at 2 p.m. with Pastor Larry Goss of the Bourbon Bible Church officiating.

Burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery, Atwood.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.

Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 6, 2019