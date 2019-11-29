|
|
Linda Louise Cooper
November 9, 1941 - November 11, 2019
CULVER - Linda Louise Cooper, age 78, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 11 at her home in Culver.
She was born Nov. 9, 1941 in Argos, to Joseph and Lucille (Poland) Heiser. She was a graduate of Indiana School for the Deaf, Indianapolis in 1959 and received her BS from Gallaudet University, Washington, D.C. and M.Ed. from Western Maryland College. She worked as a school librarian at Culver Military Academy, then as a teacher at Maryland School for the Deaf, and later at Indiana School for the Deaf. She truly lived a life rooted in faith in Christ throughout her years.
She was involved with Rockville Church of Christ and Frederick Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed spending quality time chatting with friends and family.
She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 53 years, Jerry Cooper; daughter, Jenny, and sons, Brandon and Kaimana (Marvin) and his wife, Kennedy; two granddaughters, Holland and Avah; sister, Sharon Mevis; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Linda touched are invited to the Odom Funeral Home, 104 E. Lakeshore Drive, Culver on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minister Steven Russell of Franklin Road Church of Christ will be officiating at the 2 p.m. An ASL Interpreter will be provided. Burial will be at Culver Masonic Cemetery right after the service.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Indiana Deaf Heritage for supporting Indiana Deaf Museum at Indiana School for the Deaf, 1200 E. 42nd St., Indianapolis..
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 25, 2019