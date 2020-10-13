1/
Lloyd Finney Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Finney Sr.
October 6, 2020

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lloyd Finney Sr. of Olympia, Kentucky, born in Plymouth, Indiana, who passed away on Oct. 6, at the age of 82, leaving to mourn family and friends. Family and friends can send flowers and/or light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Lloyd Finney Sr. to show support.
He was predeceased by : his parents, Francis Finney and Charlotte Hartman Finney; his son Lonnie Finney and sisters: Phyllis Finney Brengle and Shirley Finney Szynkowicz. He is survived by : his wife Leeann Maxson Finney; his children, Lloyd Finney Jr., Lewis Finney and Jennifer Finney; and his sisters, Mary Finney Goble, He is also survived by four grandchildren and several great grandchildren; a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. Burial will take place at New Oak Hill Cemetery.
In keeping with current Covid19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.
Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting
www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved