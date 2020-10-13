Lloyd Finney Sr.October 6, 2020It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lloyd Finney Sr. of Olympia, Kentucky, born in Plymouth, Indiana, who passed away on Oct. 6, at the age of 82, leaving to mourn family and friends. Family and friends can send flowers and/or light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Lloyd Finney Sr. to show support.He was predeceased by : his parents, Francis Finney and Charlotte Hartman Finney; his son Lonnie Finney and sisters: Phyllis Finney Brengle and Shirley Finney Szynkowicz. He is survived by : his wife Leeann Maxson Finney; his children, Lloyd Finney Jr., Lewis Finney and Jennifer Finney; and his sisters, Mary Finney Goble, He is also survived by four grandchildren and several great grandchildren; a host of extended family and friends.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. Burial will take place at New Oak Hill Cemetery.In keeping with current Covid19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing.Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting