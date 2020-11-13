Lois Millicent Shaffer
March 2, 1934 - November 7, 2020
Lois Millicent Shaffer, 86, of Donaldson, passed away at 12:15 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Catherine Kasper House. She was born on March 2, 1934 in Argos to the late Duward and Edna (Williams) Shaffer. On April 3, 1954, she married Donald K. Shaffer. He passed away on August 31, 2006. She is also preceded in death by a son, Bruce and six siblings, Dee Shaffer, Victor Shaffer, Virginia Birky, Rose Brockus, Patricia Hensley and Jeniece Shaffer. She is survived by a daughter, Gail Lee Shaffer of Nappanee and two sisters, Demaris Torres of Ann Arbor, MI and Karen Mendenhall of Star City, IN. She graduated from Argos High School in 1952. She and Don were the former owners of Bremen Newsstand and a member of the Church of the Brethren. She had many challenges through life and handled them with grace. Also, she was an excellent pie maker, gifted seamstress and a meticulous housekeeper. A memorial service to honor the memory of Lois will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Church of the Brethren, 921 Woodies Lane, Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior. Rev. Evan Garber will officiate. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and son in the Bremen Cemetery.
