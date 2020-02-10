Home

1962 - 2019
Lonnie W. Painter
January 25, 1962 – December 14, 2019

Lonnie Painter passed away Dec. 14.
His funeral will be at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Michigan City on Feb. 11.
Mr Painter was born Jan. 25, 1962, and was a member of the Catholic Church. He was coowner of Plastics Fabricating in South Bend. Lonnie often hired those less fortunate to work for him.
Mr Painter was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Pask Painter and his sister Donna Clemons. Lonnie had four stepchildren, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Mr Painter was cremated by John Rago Sons in Chicago.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 8, 2020
