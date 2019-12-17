Home

Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
Burial
Following Services
Bremen Cemetery
Lorene I. Weldy


1928 - 2019
Lorene I. Weldy Obituary
Lorene I. Weldy
October 1, 1928 - December 13, 2019

BREMEN - Lorene I. Weldy, 91, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 3:30 pm, Friday, Dec. 13, in Signature Health Care of Bremen. Lorene was born on Oct. 1, 1928, the daughter of the late Fremont and Virginia (Smith) Spohn. On Dec. 31, 1953, she married Charles "Chuck' Weldy. He passed away on Oct. 19, 2012.
She is survived by children; Terry Coplen of Bremen, Joe (Jean) Weldy of South Bend and Dean (Christine) Weldy of Plymouth;10 grandchildren; Josh, Jeff, Michelle, Cherish, Chuck, Jeremy, Crystal, Angela, Dayne and Zachary and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister; Doris Haines. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Sharon Logan, son, Mike Coplen, two sisters, Babe and Sandy and two brothers, Al and Sid.
She retired in the late 70's to become a full time housewife, mother and grandmother. She loved taking care of her flowers, cooking for her family and dancing with Chuck. She will be dearly missed by all her family.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 14, 2019
