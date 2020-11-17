1/1
Lorraine Jackson
1928 - 2020
September 11, 1928 - November 14, 2020

Lorraine Jackson, 92 went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 11, 1928, Lorraine was the daughter of Roy and Mattie (Rose) Brewer. She attended Newport High School in Kentucky.
She eloped and married the love of her life Frank P. Jackson on July 25, 1945 at Salem Methodist Church in Newport, Ky. He preceded her in death on March 20, 1997.
Lorraine worked as a custodian at Plymouth High School for 12 years until her retirement in 1990.
She would babysit her grandchildren and so many other children, she was known to everyone as grandma. Lorraine loved to sew many nursing scrub tops for the community, doing crafts, word search puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She thoroughly loved being at the House of the Lord for church services. Lorraine was very involved in the Brewer family reunions at Big Bone Lick State Park in Kentucky.
She is survived by her daughters: Shelia (Ben) Brewer of Leopold; Connie Jackson of Couer, Idaho; Wanda (Steve) Stewart of Plymouth; Sons: Roy (Susan) Jackson of Sebring, Fla.; Howard Jackson Sr. of Plymouth; Basil (Maike) Jackson of Bad - Saden ,Salmunster, Germany; son-in-law Gaylan Craig of Plymouth; 33 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and 34 great great grandchildren; and her "baby" (dog) Sparky.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, daughters Pauline and Melissa, son Rodger Dale; siblings: Basil, Hazel and Dorothy, two granddaughter, one grandson and one great great grandson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, from 3-7 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at The House of the Lord Christian Church with Pastor Ted Diltz officiating.
Burial will take place in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend.
Memorial contributions can be made to the House of the Lord Church, 16493 Lincoln Hwy, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or the Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Foundation at www.ebresearch.org/donate.

Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
