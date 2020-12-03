Lou Ann Clemens
November 10, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Lou Ann Clemens age 82, or Bourbon, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth.
Lou Ann (Mom) was born Nov. 10, 1938 the daughter of Carl and Rose (Hovis) Bennett. She has been a lifelong Marshall County resident. Mom went/graduated from Grovertown High School and attended classes at Ancilla College for Business and Accounting. She worked at Bennett's Restaurant, Harveys Café (Chamberlin's) Restaurant in Argos, Hawthorn Melody Ice Cream in Plymouth (in the lab testing ice cream for correct butter fat content and ingredients as well as in the office). She was always very good at Office work and organization. She worked at Production Credit in Plymouth, Grower Service in Plymouth, PlymouthHospital and finally retired from First Federal Savings & Loan in Plymouth.
Once she retired, she still would help with coverage during the summer and over holidays so employees could take time off. She loved talking and working with people and making them feel special and welcome. She LOVED to travel and explore new adventures and areas.
One of her biggest passions was putting together bus trips for the members and employees at First Federal Savings & Loan in Plymouth. There were many day trips she organized, as well as a few weekend bus trips. She would coordinate and attend these and make sure everyone always had a wonderful time and would see many interesting and fun places. She loved exploring the United States by car. They did many trips as a family; she would hop on the CB radio and her handle was "Country Cousin". She would chat with the truckers and we, as kids would laugh, get embarrassed, but we always knew where and the best way to get somewhere. Some of her favorite trips were to Hawaii with friends and their trip to Alaska. She loved to laugh with her children and friends. They had so many fun trips to their property in Michigan where many friends, and their children's friends would enjoy hunting mushrooms, riding snowmobiles and riding motorcycles.
One of her true passions was gardening and then canning and preserving foods. She was always canning something in the summer/fall. She had a real passion for baking, and actually learned to decorate cakes. One of her favorite times of the year was leading up to Christmas and all the cookies, candies and baked goods that she would make and have on hand for the holidays. Her favorite was making English Tea Rings for her Children to have for their families on Christmas mornings. She loved the holidays and to make her home have the reflection of the season and the holidays. Mom enjoyed bowling league for many years and traveled to many state bowling tournaments, working countless hours on jigsaw puzzles and coffee with her girlfriends. But her biggest passion was for family. She always wanted a BIG family. She loved her children, grandchildren and was most excited about her recent great grandson twins.
On June 20, 1959, she married Samuel Clemens who preceded her in death on March 25.
Those who will miss her are her children: Terry (Julie) Clemens of Bourbon, Larry (Mercedes) Clemens of Angola, Cindy (Scott) Campbell of Ft. Wayne, LeeRoy (Rachel) Bennett of Argos and Debbie (Tim) Hagan of Denver, Colo. Grandchildren who survive include Bethany Clemens, Alissa (Michael) Wyrick, Melanie (Josh) Walker, Christopher Clemens, Maria Clemens, Matt Campbell, Bailey, (and fiancée Sean Alford) Campbell, Landon Campbell, Christine Bennett and great-grandchildren Henry James and Theodore Barry Clemens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sam, brother and sister-in-law LeeRoy and Patricia Bennett and granddaughter Patricia Bennett.
The family will have a family grave side service in the Maple Grove Cemetery where she will be with her husband. Pastor Kristin Harp on staff pastor officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Argos United Methodist Church
Thank you to all our friends and community for your support during this difficult time.
Deaton Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com