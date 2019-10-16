|
Anna Louise Fisher
October 1, 1932 - October 11, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Louise Fisher, 87, a lifelong resident of Plymouth passed away, Thursday, Oct. 10, following a short illness.
Louise was born in Mishawaka, on Oct. 1, 1932, to Lora Ray and Marjorie Fern (Helsel) Mechling.
On Sept. 9, 1950, she married Elmer Eugene Fisher in Plymouth. Elmer passed away on April 25, 1989.
She spent her life devoted to her three sons, becoming a homemaker to raise them. Louise enjoyed her garden and tending to her many flowers. She was an avid reader and loved to bake. Louise led a simple, yet grateful Christian life.
Louise was proud of her Wesleyan Church, starting in the Walkerton Wesleyan Church and for the majority of adulthood she belonged to Plymouth Wesleyan Church. She served others as a greeter at services and was a leader in the Women's Missionary Society (WMS). Louise was also a member of the Berean group and loved attending services.
Left to treasure Louise's memories are her three sons: Steve Fisher, Robert Fisher, and Daryl (Judy) Fisher all of Plymouth; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and many friends and other family members.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Lora and Marjorie Mechling, her brother Wilber Mechling, and her dear husband of almost 40 years, Elmer.
Visitation for Louise will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan St. Plymouth. Service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will take place immediately following at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Louise's memory may be offered to Plymouth Wesleyan Church 11203 S. Michigan Rd. Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Condolences may be sent to the family through
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 15, 2019