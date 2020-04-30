|
Lowell Jean Welty
March 19, 1929 –April 27, 2020
Lowell Jean Welty, 91, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, April 27, at his beloved home of 52 years in Etna Green.
Lowell was born on March 19, 1929, to Harvey and Iva Grimm Welty on the family farm in Nappanee. His childhood was "all work and no play". In 1932 his family moved to a farm near Bourbon. When he was in high school he enjoyed checking his muskrat traps before school along the family creek. Then taking them to a local store to sell for spending money. He graduated from Bourbon High School in 1947.
On Sept. 18, 1949 in Etna Green, Lowell married his lovely sweetheart, Mary Lou Johnson. Their union lasted 63 years, until her death on April 30, 2013.
Lowell farmed to support his young family. In 1957 he decided to leave farming to do various jobs, including moving his family to Ossian, Ind., to work as a ticket agent at TWA Airlines. In 1959, he moved his family to Etna Green and lived there the remainder of his life. He began and built his successful global business, I&M Bulk Equipment, in 1962. After retiring in 1988, Lowell sold his patents to Hensley Fabricating in Tippecanoe, Indiana. He assisted them in sales for a few years before finally taking retirement seriously.
Lowell was a long time member of the Church of Christ and Lions Club in Etna Green.
What was important to this great man of strong spirit and unwavering determination? It was his family, land, business and "toys" (any kind of vehicle, including a helicopter). One milestone that Lowell was so grateful to complete was living to be 90 years old. Another was traveling to Switzerland in 2011 with his son, Brett, and visiting family ancestral sites. In his later years Lowell enjoyed monthly breakfasts with his friends, family visits and outings, caretaking his property, and sitting on his cabin swing taking in the peaceful serenity of his woods where he felt closer to his dear wife, God, and nature.
Lowell is survived by his seven children: Pam (Jack) Tharp of Noblesville; Lana (David) Hilker of Anza, Ga.; Lou Augustine of Warsaw; Eve (Chris) Scheibe of Clear Lake, Wash.; Eric Welty of Pierceton; Brad (Rhonda) Welty of St. Charles, Mo.; and Brett (Michelle) Welty of Littleton, Colo. Also surviving are eighteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lowell was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, parents, and seven brothers: Leslie, Stanley, Devon, Kenneth, Ross and Harvey.
