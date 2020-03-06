Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Burial
Following Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Osceola, IN
Lucille Powell


1919 - 2020
Lucille Powell Obituary
Lucille O. Powell
April 15, 1919 – February 29, 2020

Lucille O. Powell, 100, of Osceola, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29 at Creekside Village of Mishawaka. Lucille was born on Arpil 15, 1919 in Bourbon, Indiana to Willis and Phoebe (Uplinger) Yazel. On June 10, 1938 in Mishawaka, she married the love of her life, Dell Irving Powell, he preceded her in death on September 27, 2006. Lucille was the owner and operator of Powell the Florist, a business that was started by the Powell family in 1903.
Lucille is survived by her loving children, Gregory John (Cindy) Powell of Mishawaka, Christie Carol Kasdorf of Granger, Billie June Holderead of Plymouth, Nancy Jean (Jack) DeMeester of Atlanta, Ga., Madylon (Al) Ganser of Middlebury, and Sandra Elaine Carroll of Oklahoma City, Okla. She was the proud grandmother of 19, great-grandmother of 54, and great-great grandmother of 40. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, along with her sisters, Mildred Putney, Priscila Humphrey and Madeline Yazel, along with a son-in-law, Wayne Holderead.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 6 from noon until 2 p.m. in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Lucille's life will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral chapel with burial to follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens of Osceola. Memorial contributions may be made in Lucille's name to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 6, 2020
