Lylah E. Swathwood

August 21, 1955 - June 24, 2019



BREMEN - Lylah E. Swathwood, 63 years old, passed away at 12:58 p.m. on Monday, June 24, at Goshen Hospital while surrounded by her family and friends.

Lylah was born on Aug. 21, 1955 in Doorn, Netherlands to the late Rindert and Jesse (Douglas) Stewart Olive Feddema.

She moved to the United States in 1972 and has resided in Bremen. Lylah was a bus driver and Transportation Director at Union-North United School Corporation for many years. On Sept. 3, 1978 in Bremen, Lylah and Rob R. Swathwood were united in marriage.

Along with her loving husband, Rob, she is survived by her two sons, Michael Swathwood of Bremen and Steven Swathwood of Plymouth; two grandchildren, Tristen Swathwood and Emma Swathwood; three sisters, Margaret Lewis of Spokane, WA, Greet Remkes and Hillie Feddema, both of Holland; and two brothers, Jelle and Cees Feddema, both of Holland.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Pastor Jason Rohde will officiate. Entombment will follow at Bremen Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, and one hour prior to services on Friday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lylah E. Swathwood may be donated to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the Swathwood family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.