Lynda Carol Burbrink

July 19, 1950 – October 17, 2020



Lynda Carol Burbrink, 70, of Flagler Beach, Florida, peacefully entered into rest on Oct. 17. Lynda was born July 19, 1950 to James and Joan Buffington in Rochester.

Lynda lived most of her life in Plymouth, where she taught elementary special education. After 30 years of teaching, Lynda retired to Flagler Beach, Fla.

A few years into retirement, Lynda realized how much she missed teaching, and became a substitute teacher for the Flagler County Schools, where her passion and caring for others found her a new home.

She is survived by her son Joseph Burbrink, her longtime friend Marlin Losch, four nieces, three nephews, and countless others who all loved her and referred to her as "Aunt Lynda."

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Roy Burbrink, her parents, James and Joan Buffngton, and her loving brother, Mike Buffington. Lynda was a loving, kind, selfless woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She believed and lived a life that reflected on Galatians 5:22/23 "But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control."

A small family memorial was held in Flagler Beach, Fla. in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements were made in the care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home in Palm Coast, Fla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store