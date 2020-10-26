1/1
Lynda Carol Burbrink
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Carol Burbrink
July 19, 1950 – October 17, 2020

Lynda Carol Burbrink, 70, of Flagler Beach, Florida, peacefully entered into rest on Oct. 17. Lynda was born July 19, 1950 to James and Joan Buffington in Rochester.
Lynda lived most of her life in Plymouth, where she taught elementary special education. After 30 years of teaching, Lynda retired to Flagler Beach, Fla.
A few years into retirement, Lynda realized how much she missed teaching, and became a substitute teacher for the Flagler County Schools, where her passion and caring for others found her a new home.
She is survived by her son Joseph Burbrink, her longtime friend Marlin Losch, four nieces, three nephews, and countless others who all loved her and referred to her as "Aunt Lynda."
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Roy Burbrink, her parents, James and Joan Buffngton, and her loving brother, Mike Buffington. Lynda was a loving, kind, selfless woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She believed and lived a life that reflected on Galatians 5:22/23 "But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control."
A small family memorial was held in Flagler Beach, Fla. in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements were made in the care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home in Palm Coast, Fla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved