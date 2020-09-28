M. Paul Barrineau
September 30, 1954 - September 25, 2020
M. Paul Barrineau, 65, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, at his residence in Indianapolis. He was born on September 30, 1954, in Sarasota, Fla. to Mose and Shirley Barrineau, who preceded him in death.
Paul joined the Army in 1972, which led to a career in the Indiana Army National Guard. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2003. Paul graduated with Masters in Business from Oakland City University in 2001. Paul was a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Avon.
Paul married Jill Hassel on June 3, 1977. She survives in Indianapolis. Paul is also survived by a daughter, Valerie (Michael) Runyon of Bluffton, Indiana, and a sister, Holly (Mike Mootz) Barrineau, in Sheridan, Indiana.
Paul had a myriad of interests, including Formula One racing, attending air shows, and reading. Paul was a history buff and known for his infectious laugh. Paul could often be found playing with the neighborhood dogs. He was a regular at various Indiana gun shows, where he sold patriotic bumper stickers.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, in Bremen Cemetery with full military honors. Pastor Roger Rohde will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the D.A.V. at www.dav.org
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com