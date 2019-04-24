Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Resources
More Obituaries for Mable Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable B. Green


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mable B. Green Obituary
Mable B. Green
January 14, 1927 - April 21, 2019

LAPAZ - Mable B. Green age 92 of LaPaz passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Mable was born on Jan. 14, 1927 in Plymouth, to Ebner H. and Vera M. (Rensberger) Ayers.
On Feb. 23, 1944 Mable became the bride of Donald J. Green in a ceremony in Plymouth. Mable and Donald enjoyed 70 years of marriage when Donald preceded her in passing on March 31, 2014. Mable greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Those left to cherish Mable's memory are her two sons James A. and Linda Green of Pennsylvania, Randy L. and Donna Green of Goshen; three brothers Dean and Helen Ayers of Plymouth, Jesse Glenn Ayers of Milford and Wayne Allen and Marilyn Ayers of Plymouth; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Mable is preceded in passing by her parents, husband, great-grandson Chad and her sister-in-law Nancy Ayers.
A time of visiting with the Green family will be held on Friday, April 26, in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth, from 1 to 2 p.m.
A graveside service will be held on Friday April 26 at the New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Kristin Harp officiating. Burial will follow the service.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Mable with her family at www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Green family.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
Download Now