LAPAZ - Mable B. Green age 92 of LaPaz passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Mable was born on Jan. 14, 1927 in Plymouth, to Ebner H. and Vera M. (Rensberger) Ayers.

On Feb. 23, 1944 Mable became the bride of Donald J. Green in a ceremony in Plymouth. Mable and Donald enjoyed 70 years of marriage when Donald preceded her in passing on March 31, 2014. Mable greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Those left to cherish Mable's memory are her two sons James A. and Linda Green of Pennsylvania, Randy L. and Donna Green of Goshen; three brothers Dean and Helen Ayers of Plymouth, Jesse Glenn Ayers of Milford and Wayne Allen and Marilyn Ayers of Plymouth; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Mable is preceded in passing by her parents, husband, great-grandson Chad and her sister-in-law Nancy Ayers.

A time of visiting with the Green family will be held on Friday, April 26, in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth, from 1 to 2 p.m.

A graveside service will be held on Friday April 26 at the New Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Kristin Harp officiating. Burial will follow the service.

Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 24, 2019