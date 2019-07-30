|
|
Marabelle Vore
March 12, 1929 - July 28, 2019
Marabelle Vore, otherwise known as, Mar, Mary, Mom, Grammy and Doll, died early Monday, July 28. She was 90 years young. Born in Fort Wayne, to Florence and Warren Locker on March 12, 1929, she had four siblings -- her twin Bill, sister Joan and two older brothers, Ted and Jim, all preceding her in death.
She attended Manchester College where she met Robert O. Vore, when she caught his eye on the tennis court. They would remain at love for the next 67 years, with no breaks. They were married senior year and moved back to Plymouth for a lifetime of love and friendship. The unwavering tenderness and kindness in their relationship was a rare constant in a world full of reasons to lose your temper.
She shaped the character of many children as an elementary school teacher before retiring to do the same for her own -- Bill (Vore), Cindy (Fleming) and Lori (Miller).
Her gift of teaching was evident in her lone ability to finish reading her grandchildren a story over the distractions of youth and ice cream, with a style that followed a few simple rules: distastefulness can be defused with a compliment rather than a curse, board game buzzers are impolite, and you don't have to raise your voice to command attention or corral a crowd. You didn't have to when you set an example like hers.
Mar took fashion cues from no one. With an always classy but modern assortment of white, beige and black, her grace and style were the only accents of color needed to look amazing. Her calmness was the foundation of her entire family's rapport, although she never failed to surprise by being silly at the right moment. Thanks to her, we are reminded to interrupt our regularly scheduled programs for a laugh with our loved ones, and to celebrate a life lived with that smile that we'll always remember.
A church service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Plymouth Church of the Brethren, 1130 North Michigan Street, Plymouth.
After the service, the family would like friends to join them for a Celebration of Life from 3:30-5:50 p.m. at the Pretty Lake Golf Club, 10055 Pretty Lake Trail, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Brethren and the Plymouth Library.
Published in The Pilot News on July 30, 2019