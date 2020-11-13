Margaret Elwyn Schloneger

January 17, 1930 – November 7, 2020



Margaret Elwyn "Wynn" Schloneger of Archbold Ohio went Home to her Lord on Saturday November 7, 2020.

Wynn was born in Tyner, IN on January 17, 1930 to Vernon and Margaret Gantz Orr. On May 20, 1966 she married Paul D. Schloneger. She is survived by sons Dave (Sally) Rains of Elkhart IN, Roger (Anita) Rains of Elkhart IN, Jim (Sharon) Rains of Napoleon OH, and Darrell (Tracy) Rains of Bluffton SC and step children Paula (Milt) Dehn of Sparta WI, Vicky Perdue of Hugo MN, Kay (John Blake) Myers of Colombia MD, and Kevin Schloneger of Spring TX. She is also survived by sister Marcia (Larry) Christman and by nineteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul D. Schloneger, brother John Orr, sister Janice Smith, and brother-in-law Bob Smith,

Wynn was a member of North Clinton Church, Wauseon OH. She was best known for loving all things family and staying in touch with all in her family. She was quite skilled in reupholstering furniture, sewing quilts, and baking tasty pies. She, along with Paul, lived a quiet lifestyle and enjoyed family gatherings, workdays, church activities, being outdoors in warm weather, people watching, and Sunday rest with a good football game on the television. She loved having horses for many years and all of the many pets she and Paul had. She worked at Wagner Manufacturing while living in Plymouth IN. After moving with Paul to Archbold OH in 1975 she became a domestic engineer and spent numerous volunteer hours delivering Meals on Wheels, working at Care and Share, and taking loads of produce to soup kitchens in Toledo. She and Paul often made trips to see their children and grandchildren.

Her greatest joy though was watching and helping her children and grandchildren come to Christ!

Due to Covid concerns, in lieu of customary funeral arrangements, a private graveside service for family will be held on Thursday Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth, IN. Pastor Brad Faler will officiate.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family requests that memorials be given to North Clinton Church or Care and Share.

