Margaret R (Biggins) Niday

August 11, 1921 - March 12, 2018



Margaret "Maggie" Niday passed away peacefully on March 12, 2018, she was 96. Her son Chuck Niday, daughter Debbie Niday-Sylvester and grandson Trae Sylvester were by her side.

Maggie was born in Plymouth on Aug. 11, 1921 to Hugh and Elizabeth Biggins and was the youngest of three children.

Maggie married Charles V Niday in August 1942 and moved to Tucson Arizona where they raised their three children. She worked as a gauge calibration engineer at Hughes Aircraft Corp for over 30 years. After retiring she moved to Phoenix to enjoy traveling, her family and friends.

Maggie was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. She had an infectious smile and made everyone that knew her feel like they were part of the family.

A small service will be held on Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Cemetery.

