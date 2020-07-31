Margaret Rose Smith
May 28, 1928 - July 29, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Margaret Rose Smith, 92 years old, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Pilgrim Manor. Margaret was born on May 28, 1928 to the late John and Gloria (Esterbates) Morgan. She and her husband spent most of their lives living in Indiana and Texas.
On Nov. 2, 1946 Margaret married Wayne H. Smith Sr., who preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2006. Sons, Wayne Jr and John as well as brother Dan Morgan also preceded her in death.
Margaret is survived by her daughters Gloria Capri of Germantown, MD, Sherri (Bud) Brown of Knoxville, Tenn. and son Dale (Kathi) Smith of Plymouth, along with 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Graveside service for Margaret will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Morris Cemetery in Walkerton.
Palmer Funeral Home-Lakeville Chapel is assisting the Smith family with all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Margaret may be donated to the Center for Hospice, Plymouth.