Maria Jesus Garzon

October 7, 1947 - April 14, 2020



Maria Jesús Garzón, former resident of Culver, passed away on April 14, in Almuñecar, Spain. She was 73 years old.

Maria Jesús was an esteemed nurse who dedicated her career to working with patients suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's in Plymouth, Indiana. Originally from Spain, Maria Jesús was also a successful businesswoman in her own right having founded and served as President of a large construction company in Granada.

Born in the city of Granada on Oct. 20, 1947, Maria Jesús earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Granada. She was the childhood sweetheart of José Manual Garzón, who served as Master Instructor of Spanish at the Culver Academies in Culver, for 35 years. They married on July 12, 1986 and she moved to Culver with José where she mastered the English language and began her career in nursing. They retired in 2009 and moved back to Spain.

Maria Jesús was fiercely independent, always full of energy, and had an extremely strong faith. She loved life, her family and friends very deeply, and shared a wide circle of friends. She enriched their lives with her keen sense of humor and positive outlook on life. She is survived by her loving husband, sisters, nieces, and nephews in Spain.



