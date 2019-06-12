Marietta Lee Myers

August 7, 1928- June 11, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Marietta Lee Myers, 90, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, June 11, with her loving family by her side.

Marietta was born on Aug. 7, 1928, to Earl and Clara (Keller) Shaw in Culver.

She graduated from Culver High School in 1946. She married Richard Hall Wilson on Oct. 31, 1948, and unto that union, two girls were born.

In 1947 she graduated from Beauty College in Logansport and went on to a lifelong passionate career of owning her own hair salon. On March 10, 1965, Richard passed away and Marietta moved her family to Plymouth.

Marietta was a loving mother and volunteered for her children's activities. She worked her schedule around her children and got the greatest joy from spending time with them.

In 1970 she married William C. Myers who passed away in 1994. William was the "Love of her Life." They spent their time together going to all types of ballgames and traveling. Vacationing was a pastime for them.

Marietta was a member of the DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution Wythogen Chapter. She owned Marietta's Beauty Shop and loved all her clientele. Marietta owned the beauty shop for over 60 years. Once serving as president of the local cosmetology association. She enjoyed Bowling and being a member of the local bowling league.

Growing up on the lake in Culver taught Marietta a love for the water. She loved to go to Lake Maxinkuckee to swim and waterski. She invited all the neighborhood kids to swim in her back yard swimming pool.

Those left to mourn her passing are her daughter Susan Wilson, of Plymouth; her grandson Nathan Glose of Argos, her son in-law Vincent Glose of Argos,; her step-children Gary (Mary Beth) Myers, David Myers, and Jerry Myers all of Indianapolis, Karen (Bryan Sr.) Chamberlain of Roswell, Ga., and Linda (Nick) Tallarita of Plymouth, and her beloved Schnauzer Heidi.

Welcoming her into heaven is her daughter Frances Glose, both of her husbands, her parents and many of her family pets.

Marietta was a lifelong Catholic who joined St. Michaels Parish in 1965. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and volunteered for activities for St. Michael's school functions.

Visitation for Marietta will be held on Thursday, June 13, at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan St. Plymouth. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at the St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 N. Center Street, Plymouth with Father Craig Borchard officiating. Interment will take place immediately following at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Michael Church 612 N Walnut St, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105

