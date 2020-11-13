1/1
Marilou Casale Barron
1938 - 2020
Marilou Casale Barron
June 29, 1938 – November 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA - Marilou Casale Barron died on November 6, 2020. She was born in June 29, 1938 in Portland, Maine. She married John Joseph (Jack) Barron in 1958 and together they traveled the world as part of Jack's Navy career. Along with their four children, they relocated to Mishawaka, Indiana in 1977 for their last tour of duty at Notre Dame University ROTC.
Marilou loved children and spent many years as a preschool teacher. She was a staunch advocate of children, the elderly and lover of animals. She was a devoted mother and supported and followed her children's many sports activities. She also was an avid baker especially proud of her chocolate chip cookies and apple pie. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, IN.
Marilou is survived by her four children and their spouses: Bonni Barron and James Calkins of Rio Vista, CA; Kirk and Susan Barron of Mishawaka, IN; Kraig and Diane Barron of Indianapolis, IN and John (Jofe) and Betsy Barron of Plymouth, IN. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Michael (Megan), Evan, Daen, Meredith, Meagan, Katelyn, Kirk Jude, Allison, Jack, Joseph, Malia and 3 great-grandchildren, Frederick, Genevieve and Vivienne.
Due to current health restrictions no local service will take place. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the local arrangements. Graveside burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery 1461 Broadway, South Portland, ME, Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband "Jack". Conroy-Tully-Walker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements in Portland, ME.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd. Mishawaka, IN 46545, Salvation Army 900 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46601 or Maryknoll Sisters PO Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545.
To leave the family an online condolence or share a memory www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
