Marilyn Booker
August 23, 1935 - March 25, 2020
Marilyn "Joyce" Booker, 84, of Bremen, passed away at 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, in Signature Health Care of Bremen. Joyce was born on Aug. 23, 1935 in Reed City, Mich., the daughter of the late Lyle and Nora (Raumer) Beane.
On June 27, 1954, she married Herman Booker. He passed away on Sept. 23, 2010.
She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Norval and Robert Beane.
She is survived by two children; Lester (Deb) Booker of Bremen and Gail Bope of Bremen; two grandchildren, Dana (Brian Adams) Davis of Bremen and Chad Booker of Washington and one great grandchild, Lexy (Dakota) Figg. She is also survived by a sister, Leona Stoneburner of Hesperia, Mich. and niece, Betty (Gary) Berggren of Hesperia, Mich. and dear friend, Rick Andrews of Bremen, who loved and cared for Joyce as if she were his own mother.
Joyce worked and retired from Bremen Castings after 13 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to all. She loved animals and was an amazing baker.
A private family service will take place. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Marshall County Humane Society, 11165 13th Rd., Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 27, 2020