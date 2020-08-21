Marilyn Grace Van Dyne

September 11, 1933 - July 31, 2020



Hats, heels and homemade cookin' – Marilyn Grace (Ward) Van Dyne journeyed through life with a style her own.

Her husband called her "sweetheart" and her children called her "superwoman."

Marilyn met her Saviour on July 31, at age 86.

Marilyn was born Sept. 11, 1933, to Charles and Amel Ward in Powersville, Mo.

Marilyn married Darwin Van Dyne on Oct. 29, 1950, in Unionville, Mo. On their wedding night, the couple attended church and Darwin surrendered to the Lord's call to preach.

Marilyn served alongside Darwin at Calvary Baptist in Fairfield, Iowa; as a missionary in Australia; at Suburban Heights Baptist in Fairfield; at First Baptist in Walkerton; and as a missionary to the U.S. military. She played the piano, oversaw the nursery and led the children's choir.

Marilyn raised six children, a rock of a woman with the softest heart. She loved people, her family, her husband and the Lord.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters Darlyne Ward, Joetha Johnson and Charlyne Stroud.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, D.O. Van Dyne of Fresno, Calif.; their children, Kevin (Luann) Van Dyne of Colorado City, Colo., Karen (Gary) Craft of Germany, Kristen (Jerry) Hickey of Brazil, Kathy (Phil) Laughlin of Clovis, Calif., Kent (Susan) Van Dyne of Firestone, Colo., and Kolin (Jill) Van Dyne of Atlanta; their 17 grandchildren; their 22 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

