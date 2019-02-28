Marion "Cy" Harness

July 28, 1931 - February 26, 2019



HAMLET - Marion "Cy" Harness, 87, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, in Golden Living Center, Knox.

Cy was born July 28, 1931 in Grovertown, to Edward and Vera (Stutsman) Harness and lived in the area all of his life.

On April 4, 1951 in Grovertown, he was married to Gloria Loepke. Survivors include his wife, Gloria; two sons, Steven (Julie) Harness of Grovertown and James Harness of Hamlet; two grandsons, Jeffery (Kay) Harness of LaPorte and Robert (Angela) Fischbach of Bradenton, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Chris Fischbach; and one brother, Carl (Eleanor) Harness of Grovertown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Harry Harness and Betty Wilhelm.

Cy was a lifetime farmer. He was a former school bus driver for Grovertown School and Oregion-Davis School Corporation. He enjoyed cooking on the grill.

There will be no service but visitation will take place on Sunday, March 3, from 12 to 2 p.m. CST at Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel.

Burial will follow at the Grovertown Cemetery.

Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 28, 2019