PLYMOUTH - Marjorie H. Bowen 96, and a lifelong resident of Plymouth passed away Wednesday evening on Jan. 30, at her home surrounded by her family.

Marjorie was born on Nov. 29, 1922 in Bremen to Floyd and Zulu (Kaufman) Maxson. She attended Plymouth schools.

She married George Bowen in Plymouth on Dec. 27, 1939 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2009.

Marjorie was employed at United Tech as an inspector for 20 years retiring in 1983.

Marjorie loved to travel, especially earlier in life and made three trips to Canada. She enjoyed fishing; traveling out west and even took a helicopter ride. She loved to have a big garden and canned vegetables for everyone. She made the best pies and always made pies for birthdays and special occasions.

Surviving is her son; Charles (Judith) Bowen of South Bend and daughter; Carolyn (George) Buday of Leesburg; brother Dennis (Lettie) Maxson of Plymouth and sister; Phyllis Rinkenberg of Sheridan, Indiana; and grandchildren: Keith Bowen, Kimberly (Scott) Wieczorek, Kevin (Laura) Bowen, Matthew (Hillary) Coons; great grand-children: Alex, Bryce and Connor Wieczorek, Ashley (Jax) Toctocan and David Sayer, Emma and Carter Bowen, and Lexie and Harrison Coons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Vivian Rankert and Audrey Keller, and brothers: Floyd Maxson Jr., and Richard Maxson and a grandson, Michael Skidmore.

Visitation for Marjorie will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Krieg officiating. Interment will take place at the Morris Cemetery, LaPaz .

