Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Wesleyan Church
10532 4th B Road
Plymouth, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Wesleyan Church
10532 4th B Road
Plymouth, IN
Marjorie May Best


Marjorie May Best Obituary
Marjorie May Best
January 8, 1931 - February 16, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Marjorie May Best, 88, a lifelong resident of Plymouth passed away at her home on Feb. 16.
Marjorie was born Jan. 8,1931 to Charles Gaylord and Alta Catherine (Winterrowd) Best in their farm home in Plymouth.
She attended Linkville Grade School for five years before going to LaPaz High School, where she graduated.
She lived her whole life on the family farm, helping care for the animals and farming the fields. She absolutely loved her country life.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister H. Catherine Berger.
She is survived by a niece Donna Tyler of Plymouth and her children Gayle and Leon Thompson of Roanoke, Va. and Bradlee Tyler of Plymouth; her nephew Chuck and Susan Berger of Plymouth and their children Tony and Shelly Berger, Andrew and Jenny Berger, and April Rueckheim and Travis Faucett, all of Lacrosse, Wisc.; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4-7 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Shiloh Wesleyan Church, 10532 4th B Road, Plymouth, with Pastor Richard VanVuren officiating.
Visitation will resume one-hour prior in the church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shiloh Wesleyan Church Missions Fund 10532 4th B Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 in Marjorie's name is appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to the family through
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 20, 2019
