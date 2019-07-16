Mark C. Jones

March 8, 1958- July 14, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Mark C. Jones, 61, passed away with his wife by his side on Sunday, July 14.

Mark was born March 8, 1958 in Bloomington, Indiana to late Larry D. and Carol L. (Cooper) Jones.

He moved back to Plymouth in 1980 from Miami, Fla. at the age of 22.

On July 20, 1991 at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, Mark took Ann L. Davidson to be his wife.

Mark was the owner of Jones Heating & Cooling for 27 years before his retirement in 2012.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Ann, of Plymouth; step-son, Matthew R. (Melita) Green of Plymouth; grandchildren, Madison and Maddox; brothers, Tim Jones of Orlando, Fla. and Anthony (Bicki) Jones of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and several nieces, cousins and friends. Also surviving is his step-mother, Sue Jones, of Fishers, mother-in-law, Doris L. Davidson of Plymouth.

Per Mark's request, there will be no services

Memorial contributions can be made to Center for Hospice Care 112 S. Center St. Plymouth IN 46563.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on July 17, 2019