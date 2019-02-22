Marshall M. Stewart

March 18, 1979 - February 19, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Marshall M. Stewart 39, of Plymouth passed away at his residence Tuesday evening Feb. 19.

He was born on March 18, 1979 to Carl and Leora (Linderman) Stewart and they both survive.

Marshall was educated in Plymouth schools and had lived in several group homes in the area. Marshall was an avid Notre Dame Football fan, enjoyed video games, fishing and listening to rock and roll music and rap.

Survivors include his parents; Carl Stewart of Plymouth and Leora Hetzel of Citra, Fla., one sister; Brandi Murch also of Citra, Fla. and one aunt; Patricia Harness of Plymouth.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Tony Stewart in 1994 and Michael Stewart in 1996.

Visitation for Marshall will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Glen Mitchell officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorials should be directed to the Bread of Life Food Pantry 6770 N. Michigan Road, Plymouth or to the Marshall County Humane Society 11165 13th Road, Plymouth.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via

www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary