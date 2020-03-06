|
|
Martha Ann Gooden
December 13, 1931 – February 23, 2020
MUNCIE- On March 2, Martha Ann Gooden succumbed at Ball Memorial Hospital after a sudden heart condition which struck her on Friday morning, Feb. 28. She was born on Aug. 7, 1932 in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Wilbur D. and Fay Houser Weatherhead. As a small child, her father dubbed her with the nickname Muggs, as she was known for the rest of her life.
Muggs graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950. She enrolled at Ball State Teachers College and graduated as an honor student in 1954. She earned a Masters degree from Ball State in 1957. She taught elementary education for 44 years, primarily 5th grade. Thirty-six of those years were at Wilbur Sutton Elementary School in Muncie.
While an undergraduate at Ball State, she was involved in various extracurricular activities, which included a popular "gossip column" for the Ball State News titled "Don't Read This It's By Muggs." Of all the activities, Alpha Chi Omega sorority was at the top of the list. After graduation she continued by serving several years in the role of Chapter Advisor and as an active member of the Alumni Chapter, basically without interruption for the rest of her life.
Muggs' dedication to teaching continued in recent years with participation in "Kids Hope," and currently in a broader service program, at South View Elementary, both sponsored by First Presbyterian Church. She volunteered at the Ball Hospital Gift Shop for 20 plus years, co-chaired the Ministry Guild of First Presbyterian for a decade or more, and if she heard anyone say "how about playing Bridge," she was the first at the table. She was a Ball State sports fan, basketball in particular, and loyal to the Cincinnati Reds.
Muggs is survived by her husband, James Heath Gooden, whom she married on June 1, 1968 at First Methodist Church in Plymouth. Also surviving is their son, William Weatherhead Gooden and Wife Alicia; grandchildren Alexandra Elizabeth Gooden and Grant Heath Gooden.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Avenue, Muncie. Calling will be held, also at the church, on Monday, March 9 from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service.
Memorials are suggested for Muncie Community Schools Foundation, c/o The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, 201 E. Jackson St., Ste. 100, Muncie, Ind. 47305, or First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, Ind. 47303.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 6, 2020