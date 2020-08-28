1/
Martin Lee Stidham
1953 - 2020
September 12,1953 - August 21, 2020

Martin Lee Stidham 66, of Plymouth, died suddenly in his home Friday, Aug. 21.
Marty was born Sept. 12,1953 in Springfield, Ohio to Herbert W. (Mutt) and Betty Lou (Rhanor) Stidham.
Marty graduated from London High School in1972, attended Wittenberg University and graduated from Clark State Community with an Associate's Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology. He was employed at Mercy Medical Center and retired from Community Hospital.
He married Mary Jo (Moon) on January 27, 1979.  Together they had two children Kacie Lynn (1981)and Douglas Martin (1982). They raised their family in Springfield until 2013 when they moved to Plymouth, Indiana when they became grandparents. Kinley and John became Pop's entire world.
Marty enjoyed golf and coached all of Doug's sports, especially baseball, golf, and soccer. Marty had never touched a soccer ball or watched a game but that didn't stop him from joining Larry Robinson to become winning coaches for their sons' teams.
He was a die-hard Red Sox, Minnesota Vikings, Texas Longhorns, and Norte Dame fan- but NEVER a Buckeye fan. He loved country music, especially Willie Nelson, and watching Westerns on TV.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Kacie Lynn, and in-laws Joseph (Boss) and Evelyn Moon.
Marty is survived by his wife Mary Jo, of 41 years, and his son, Douglas Martin (Erin-who he adored) Stidham of Plymouth and their children, Kinley Erin and John Douglas. His brother Jimi (Patty) Stidham of London, Ohio, special aunt and uncle Jim and Judy Rhanor (Leesa) of Pilot Mountain, NC (whom he loved to visit) and special aunt Betty Jean Stidham (Jerry and Jason) of London, Ohio (who he always bragged he taught to drive). Sisters-in-law: Carolyn (Dennis Beesler) McHenry (Nicole and Natalie), Connie Phillips of Columbus, Ohio and Judy Lewis (Joe, Ben, Hope) of Springfield, Ohio and his "special brother " and forever friend Mike McHenry of Zanesville, Ohio. Marty is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly. We will miss his smile, his wealth of knowledge (mostly useless trivia), his beautiful voice singing along with every song and most of all his handle bar mustache of which he was so proud. 
Marty I will forever forward be 'Blue Eyes Crying in The Rain'.
A memorial service will be at a later date in Springfield, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.johnson-danielson.com


Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
