Mary Ann Best
1933 - 2020
Mary Ann Best
March 8, 1933 - July 25, 2020

Mary Ann Best, 87, passed away on Sunday July 26, at St. Joseph Regional Hospital, Plymouth.
Born on March 8, 1933 to Felix and Gertrude (Ostrowski) Pozorski in Culver. She graduated from Grovertown High School with the class of 1951.
She married Donald Boyer in South Bend, in 1953.
Mary Ann was a waitress for most of her life working for numerous restaurants and retired at the age of 83 with the Fort Benjamin Harrison Country Club.
Mary Ann is survived by her son Ray Boyer of Mukilteo, Washington; brother, Francis (Joe) Pozorski of Kokomo; sister, Evelyn Pozorski of Plymouth; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald and siblings: Sister Mary Victoria, Florence (Polly), Bernice, Margaret (Peggy), Stanley, Ambrose and Lawrence (Larry).
Per the families wishes, a graveside service will take place on Monday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. in Washington Park Cemetery East .
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Washington Park Cemetery East
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
