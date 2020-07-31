Mary Ann BestMarch 8, 1933 - July 25, 2020Mary Ann Best, 87, passed away on Sunday July 26, at St. Joseph Regional Hospital, Plymouth.Born on March 8, 1933 to Felix and Gertrude (Ostrowski) Pozorski in Culver. She graduated from Grovertown High School with the class of 1951.She married Donald Boyer in South Bend, in 1953.Mary Ann was a waitress for most of her life working for numerous restaurants and retired at the age of 83 with the Fort Benjamin Harrison Country Club.Mary Ann is survived by her son Ray Boyer of Mukilteo, Washington; brother, Francis (Joe) Pozorski of Kokomo; sister, Evelyn Pozorski of Plymouth; as well as many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald and siblings: Sister Mary Victoria, Florence (Polly), Bernice, Margaret (Peggy), Stanley, Ambrose and Lawrence (Larry).Per the families wishes, a graveside service will take place on Monday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. in Washington Park Cemetery East .Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: