Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary Anne Emmons


1931 - 2019
Mary Anne Emmons Obituary
Mary Anne Emmons
August 4, 1931 - October 21, 2019

Mary Anne Emmons, 88 years old, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at her home. Mrs. Emmons was born on Aug. 4, 1931 in South Bend to the late Wilford Daniel and Mary Elizabeth (Milner) Fisher. She has remained a lifelong resident. On Dec. 3, 1971 in North Liberty, Mary Anne and Karl Jr. Emmons were united in marriage.
Along with her loving husband, Karl, of 47 years, survivors include their children, Robin (Tamra) Roberts of Greenbriar, Tenn., Deb (Don) Vance of South Bend, Jerri (Kenny) Shirley of Lakeville, Terri (Sonny) Cripe of Walkerton, Sherri (Joe) Kibbe of Culver, and Rich (Suzette) Emmons of Markle; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. Along with her parents, one brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Betty Fisher, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Emmons was a 1950 graduate of John Adams High School. She was formerly a bookkeeper for Farmers State Bank of Wyatt, and Sonny's Auto Parts. Mrs. Emmons was a 59-year member of the Order of Eastern Star #479 in Lakeville.
Mary Anne was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral services and Order of Eastern Star service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Pastor Bob Vale will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Bremen Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Anne Emmons may be donated to Elara Caring, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, Miss. 49202 or Union North Ambulance, P.O. Box 510, Lakeville, Ind. 46536.
Online condolences may be offered to the Emmons family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 23, 2019
