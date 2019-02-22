|
|
Mary Anne Manzer
May 20, 1944 – February 19, 2019
FLORIDA - Mary Anne Manzer 74, passed away on Feb. 19, in Altamonte Springs after a long battle with lung cancer. Mary was born to Gail E. Smith and Alice C. (Bauman) Smith Pearson on May 20, 1944 in Plymouth. The central Florida area has been her home since 1959.
Mary is predeceased by her mother and father and her surviving siblings are James Lee (Dianne) Smith of Plymouth and Steve (Debby) Smith of Lampasses, Texas.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Kathy A. (Terry) Sillitoe, Karen S. (Angel) Sandoval, three sons Daniel D. Rapp and twins Titan A (Heather) Manzer, Toby A Manzer. She had three granddaughters, Nickole DeWitt, Keila Sandoval, Hannah Manzer and two grandsons Jonah Sandoval and Tristan Manzer.
Mary also has two great grandchildren, Thomas Tyler DeWitt and Stephen Michael DeWitt and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 23, 2019