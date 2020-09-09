Mary Clark
November 30, 1948 - September 1, 2020
Mary Clark, 72, passed away on Sept. 1 at 1:17 a.m. at her home in New Carlisle.
Mary was born the daughter of Carl Fredrick and Kathryn (Roll) Reichert on Nov. 30, 1948 in Plymouth. She has been a resident of New Carlisle since 2002, having previously lived in Florida, Tennessee and Bourbon. Mary worked as a factory worker for several years. She truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them. She attended the Bourbon Bible church while she lived in Bourbon.
Survivors are her sons Mark (Dawn) Miller of Ft. Wayne, and Matthew (Connie) Miller of New Carlisle, sons of Russell Miller. There are six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who also survive. Sister Carolyn Sue Kulas of Selina, Kansas and brother John Michael (Audrey) Reichert of Argos, also survive. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Corl, and brothers Joel Reichert and Fredrick Reichert.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, from 9 – 11 a.m., with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at the Bourbon Bible Church, 2002 12th Road, Bourbon. Pastor Larry Goss will be officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bourbon.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfuneralhome.com