Mary Davis (Dolan-Allison)
February 18, 1923 - November 16, 2020
Mary Davis (Dolan-Allison) was born in Plymouth on Feb. 18, 1923. She was the fifth of eight children of Frank and Edyth (Walters) Davis. She had three older brothers Herman (Mary), Raymond (Evelyn) and George (Elberta). She was also fortunate to have an older sister, Mable (Orville) Parsley. Her younger three brothers were John (Frances), Jim (Louise) and Vachael (Frances).
Mary graduated from Plymouth High School in 1941. She eloped with her high school sweetheart, Dale Edwin Dolan, on Jan. 30, 1942. Mary and Dale raised three children: Debara S. Warren (Charles) of Elkhart, Melinda L. Miller (Daniel) of Huntsville, Ala., and Rickie D. Dolan (Mary) of Columbia, Mo.
While Mary and Dale were busy raising three children, Mary was also working at Felke Florist, just three blocks down the street from their family home. Mary worked in banking for most of her career starting in Plymouth and retiring from American Bank in South Bend.
Mary and Dale spent their retirement years in Punta Gorda, Fla, and at their summer home on the Tippecanoe River. The Davis family enjoyed many family camping reunions, and some of these were held at the river. Shouts of "HOW-DY" was the common family greeting. Mary was blessed to have a caring family, and truly enjoyed sharing with her brothers, sister, and her many nieces and nephews.
Mary was a lifelong member in Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron and Grand Deputy. She received the Circle of Friendship from the Plymouth Chapter of Women of the Moose. Living adjacent to Centennial Park, Mary served delicious blueberry pie for the Moose during many Blueberry Festivals. She also enjoyed playing Bridge with her card club and loved playing all card games with family and friends.
After Dale's death in 1983, Mary met and married her second husband, Earl M. Allison, on Feb. 1, 1986. Mary loved traveling and enjoyed many wonderful trips with both of her husbands. Mary and Earl moved from Plymouth to Palmetto, Fla., where he died on Sept. 22, 2007. Eventually, Mary returned to Indiana sharing happy times and making memories with her great grandchildren.
Mary died at 12:30 on Monday, Nov. 16, at Courtyard Healthcare Center in Goshen.
Mary has three grandchildren and three step grandchildren: Christian (Kathrine) Miller, Kristin (Rod) Elkins, Jennifer (Ethan) Clanton, Rhonda McMillen, Lesley (Andrew) Stevens, and John (LeAnn) Meier.
Mary's great grandchildren are Tyler Kelly, Eleanor Elkins, Addison Elkins, Lyanna Miller, Foster Clanton, and Bouldin Clanton. Her step great grandchildren are John Meier, Josh Meier, Grace Stevens, Braden Glass, Shane Glass, David Peterson, and Travis Peterson.
Mary has two step great great grandsons, Gabriel and Nathan Peterson.
In addition to her children, grand children, and great grandchildren, Mary is survived by her brother John (Frances) Davis of Plymouth, and sister-in-law Louise (Jim) Davis of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Private graveside services will be held.
