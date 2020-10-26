Mary E. Rock
May 17, 1934 – October 24, 2020
Mary E. Rock age 86, a resident of Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home at Warsaw (formerly of Tippecanoe), passed Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 p.m.
Mary was born May 17, 1934, the daughter of Forrest Arthur and Edna Marie Harris Calvert in (Richland Township) Rochester. She has been a life long resident of the area and a graduate of Richland Center High School class of 1952. She has been employed at Pill Box Pharmacy and volunteered at Kosciusko Community Hospital. She was a member of the former Talma United Methodist Church, a member of the Tippecanoe Fireman's Auxiliary, Tippecanoe Township EMS and board member, a member of TCU honor roll, the "dirty dozen" coffee club and ladies Red Hat Society.
Dec. 23, 1951, she married the love of her life, Ivan Rock, who preceded her in death Sept. 2, 1994.
She will be greatly missed by her large family; daughter Amy (Timothy) Strycker of Goshen, her sons: Martin Rock of Argos, Larry (Priscilla) Rock of Tippecanoe, Edward (LeeAnn) Rock of Mentone, Dale (Wilma) Rock of Mentone, David (Teresa) Rock of Tippecanoe and son-in-law Dennis Goodrich of Warsaw. She was further blessed with 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 17 great great-grandchildren, one great great-great-grandchild, sisters: Carol Saenz of Mishawaka, Helen (Dick) Enyart of Rochester, Barbara (Buddie) Tullis of Tippecanoe Shores (Rochester).
Those preceding in death were her parents, husband, daughter Ivana Goodrich, grandsons Travis Dean and Jami Eby, great-grandson Arron Fuller sister Clara Reeser, brothers: Ralph, and Jim Calvert, half-brothers: Bob, Bill and Pete Calvert.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home 115 S. Main Street, Bourbon. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Tippecanoe Cemetery with Pastor Gail Law officiating.
In keeping with current Covid19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing during the visitation time and graveside service.
