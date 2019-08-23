|
|
Mary Ellen Cole
February 23, 1932 - August 22, 2019
Mary Ellen Cole, age 87, formerly of Cambridge City, died Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson. She was born Feb. 23, 1932 in Henry Co., to John and Ethel Myers and lived in Cambridge City from 1965 – 2014.
Mary graduated from Raleigh High School and then worked at Chrysler in payroll before her children were born. After they were in school she was a tutor at Milton School for 15 yrs. She was an active member of Cambridge City Christian Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, Deaconess, Fellowship Circle, Stitch & Sew, Banner Ministry, Dorcas Circle, funeral dinners as well as made countless receiving blankets and quilts for Birthright. Mary loved sewing, needle work & crafts, but her favorite was cross-stitch. She also enjoyed bird watching, flowers, and talking with friends and family.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis Wayne Cole (Cyndi) and Gregory Blaine Cole (Deanna); five grandchildren, Amanda, Sam (fiancee Jordyn Ward), Brad (Rachel), Brian (Kristin) and Brent (Brittany) Cole; four great-grandsons, Donovan, Landon, Roman, and Caleb; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 54 yrs, Howard Francis Cole, daughter and son-in-law Karen Beth and Ron Wright; brother Clement Myers and sister Wilma Flick.
Friends may call from 10 am until the start of the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. Danny Berry will be officiating and interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cambridge City Christian Church, Reid Hospital Foundation for Nursing Education or the Cambridge City Senior Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 24, 2019